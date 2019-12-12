Moris remained with the Montgomery force on paid leave as of Thursday.

Moris’s July 3rd arrest of Pesoa, 19 at the time, stemmed from an undercover drug operation that drew officers to Arnaldo Pesoa at a McDonald’s restaurant in the county’s Aspen Hill area. He was taken into custody and ultimately pleaded guilty to attempting to sell psilocybin mushrooms.

In closing arguments, prosecutors had called Moris’s aggressive arrest of Pesoa unlawful and driven by frustration over Pesoa’s behavior after he did not comply with orders earlier in the encounter.

“It was violent. It was unreasonable,” Assistant State’s Attorney John Lalos told jurors. “And, ultimately, it was punitive. This was a tax, ladies and gentlemen. This was a tax for Arnaldo Pesoa’s misbehavior, noncompliance, language, disrespect — perceived or real.”

The officer’s attorney, Morgan Leigh, had argued that he was justified in using force because Pesoa had spit blood at him twice and threatened to again, raising worry in the officer about exposure toan infectious disease.

“Spitting blood is a vile, dangerous assault that Kevin was exposed to twice before dropping his body weight down on Arnaldo Pesoa to stop the threat,” she said, while also acknowledging the cellphone videos were startling.

“A use of force is not pretty,” she said. “A use of force is violent. It is violence to prevent and stop further violence. And officers have a duty to use force when necessary to protect themselves or others.”

Jurors began deliberations Wednesday afternoon and returned to Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse at 9 a.m. Thursday. At 11:30 a.m., the jury sent a note to Judge Nelson Rupp.

“We are at a stalemate,” it read in capital letters. The note indicated jurors were split or closely split. “6 to 6 became 8 to 4, but ...” the note read, before providing two bullet points:

- “Guilty isn’t budging not-guilty.”

- “Not-guilty isn’t convincing guilty.”

Rupp sent back a note of his own, saying the bailiff would be taking them to lunch in the courthouse cafeteria and they were to return and continue deliberating. He referred to the written instructions he’d provided on Wednesday describing their duty to deliberate.

Also on Wednesday, Rupp read to the jury instructions on how Maryland law applied to the case. There were the basics about reasonable doubt and witness credibility, as well definitions for second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

But Rupp also read instructions that apply to police officers on trial in use-of-force cases. Those instructions take into account the challenges of the job.

“A police officer is legally justified in using force if the police officer acted as a reasonable police officer,” he said, adding that reasonableness account for having to make real-time decisions rather than applying “the twenty-twenty vision of hindsight.” Jurors were further told: “Police officers are often forced to make split second judgments in circumstances that are tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving.”

Still, Rupp said, officers should “use only that amount of force reasonably necessary under the circumstances to discharge his duties.”

The jury returned its verdict at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

In opening statements, prosecutors had urged jurors to review the videos submitted as evidence.

“A knee drop to [the] back of the head of an individual in cuffs, on his stomach, with several officers around, can be nothing but a criminal act,” Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Aubin told jurors Monday.

Moris’s attorney, Leigh, painted a different picture — of an eight-year police veteran using appropriate force to subdue a drug-dealing suspect who, even while handcuffed, was resisting arrest and spitting bloody saliva.

“These officers are trained to assume that blood and saliva are infectious. They can contain HIV. They can contain hepatitis,” Leigh said. “Kevin had every right to defend himself against a potentially deadly threat by performing a defensive tactic known as a knee strike.”

The suspect, Pesoa, did not testify. Moris did.

At the time the knee-drop video attracted public attention, local residents, some council members and community groups already were criticizing the department for an officer-involved fatal shooting in 2018, and a controversial stop this summer outside a different McDonald’s.

Police Chief Marcus Jones, who was then acting chief, joined the county’s top prosecutor, State’s Attorney John McCarthy, to announce charges against Moris within a week of the encounter. “The excessiveness of the officer, Officer Moris, actually slamming the individual’s head to the pavement — this gave me grave concern,” Jones said at the time.

Moris has been a county officer since 2011, and after three years on the job joined one of the department’s Special Assignment Teams that work in plainclothes to conduct covert patrol. He was wearing a casual shirt, shorts and sneakers that July evening in the Aspen Hill area.

The police team identified Pesoa as a suspect, found him sitting inside the McDonald’s, and moved in to take him into custody, prosecutors said.

“Make no bones about it. He wasn’t the most compliant,” Aubin acknowledged. “It took them some time to get him out of the booth on the ground and place him in the cuffs. There’s a scuffle. Mr. Pesoa had a bloody lip as a result.”

The officers got Pesoa under better control and took him outside.

That is where he spit at Moris, according to Leigh, the officer’s attorney.