Cohen’s body-worn camera recorded the encounter and showed that, before Berhe charged him, Cohen ordered him to drop the knife and get on the ground.

“The threat caused by Finan Berhe running directly at Sgt. Cohen with a large kitchen knife, as well as Berhe’s nonresponsive actions to Cohen’s demands to put the knife down, justified the use of deadly force,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy wrote in a report released Friday.

Cohen fired five rounds at Berhe — the first when Berhe was 14 feet from the officer and the final after Berhe was less than 10 feet away, prosecutors said.

McCarthy’s report drew on the findings of an investigation conducted by his counterparts in Howard County. Because prosecutors and police work closely together on criminal cases, Howard and Montgomery county prosecutors have a standing agreement to review each other’s police shootings to avoid a conflict of interest.

Over the past two years, how and when Montgomery police use fatal force has become a source of political and public debate in the suburban county. It factored into last year’s protracted and disjointed search for a new police chief, which ultimately led to the selection of Marcus Jones, a longtime department veteran.

After the Berhe shooting, the Silver Spring Justice Coalition called for changes to the county’s use of force and de-escalation tactics.

“It took the officer 45 seconds to end the life of this man who most likely suffered from some emotional crisis rather than any crime,” Justice Coalition member Bob Veiga said in May.

Howard County prosecutors, however, said Cohen was faced with an uncooperative and aggressive subject from the time he arrived. According to the report released Friday, a resident along Hadden Manor Court called 911 at 2:13 p.m. to report that his neighbor had just thrown a rock through his window. The caller also said the neighbor, Berhe, was outside and had a large kitchen knife in his hand. At 2:21 p.m., the report said, Cohen pulled up to the scene, alone in his patrol car. No other officers had arrived yet. Cohen climbed out of his car and spotted Berhe holding the knife before drawing his pistol, the report said.

“Immediately, Berhe began running at Cohen,” the report said.

The officer yelled for him to put the knife down, prosecutors said.

“These commands appeared to be loud and clear and Berhe seemed to understand them as he quickly stopped running at the officer,” the reported stated.

At that point, according to the report and the body camera footage, Berhe backed up. The sergeant slowly followed him, the report said, keeping a distance of perhaps 25 feet, with his weapon still drawn.

Moments later, as heard on the body camera recording, Cohen issued his final command: “Get on the ground! I don’t want to shoot you.”

“Immediately after this last statement Berhe charged Cohen with the knife,” the report concluded. “Cohen can be seen attempting to retreat backward for a couple of steps before ultimately firing five shots at Berhe.”

The report stated that Berhe was still running toward Cohen after the third shot and still holding the knife after the fourth shot.