The fugitive, Shawn Lequin Braddy, 37, opened fire on Montgomery County police officers as they closed in on him Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Braddy shot Detective Donnie Oaks, a 20-year veteran of the department, who remained hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday after undergoing surgery, police said.
It was the second time in Oaks’s career that he’d been shot, and certainly not the first time he’d faced someone violent, according to previous news coverage.
In 2007, Oaks was hit by two rounds during an undercover PCP buy. In 2016, an off-duty Uber driver — armed with a homemade, miniature shotgun — tried to kill him but the weapon malfunctioned.
“This was an officer who was taking a very dangerous individual . . . off of our streets,” Montgomery Police Chief Marcus Jones said of Tuesday’s altercation and shootout.
Oaks is part of Montgomery’s Repeat Offender Unit, which is often tasked with finding and arresting violent suspects. He and his colleagues got word Tuesday that Braddy had fled to Maryland, Jones said.
The found him in the Laurel area of Prince George’s County and attempted to arrest him Tuesday afternoon.
“The individual began to shoot at my detectives,” Jones said. “Our officers returned fire, at which point in time a [foot] chase ensued with a gun battle.”