“Oh, my God, I’d beat him so bad,” she said, loud enough for the child to hear, before speaking him to him directly: “You do not embarrass me like this at school.”

The video of the January 2020 interaction confirms many of the allegations in a lawsuit filed earlier this year by the child’s mother. That matter is pending.

The recording also shows a school administrator openly telling the two officers the students’s past behavioral problems and commenting on his mother’s parenting methods while the child continued to cry feet away.

Community and political leaders reacted with horror as the video spread online.

“It made me sick,” said Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large), who pushed for the video’s release. “We all saw a little boy be mocked, degraded, put in the back seat of a police car, screamed at from the top of an adult police officer’s lungs, inches from his face. This is violence.”

The Montgomery County school system released a statement describing the video as “extremely difficult” to watch.

“There is no excuse for adults to ever speak to or threaten a child in this way,” the school system said. “As parents and grandparents, we know that when families send their children to school, they expect that the staff will care for them, keep them safe and use appropriate intervention processes when needed.”

A police spokeswoman said the two officers in the video — identified in the litigation as Dionne Holliday and Kevin Christmon — were the subject of an internal department investigation that has concluded. They remain employed as sworn officers for the department, the spokeswoman said.

“A thorough investigation was conducted of the entire event,” the department said in statement, saying they could not comment in its findings because such investigations are considered confidential under Maryland law.

Both the police department and school system, citing the pending litigation, declined to address the incident in detail.

A woman who answered a phone number listed for Holliday told a reporter not to call her again and hung up. Efforts to reach Christmon have been unsuccessful.

Nearly 500 residents have signed a letter online calling for the officers to be suspended or fired. The letter also demands the school system to review procedures for when police interact with children in schools.

“This footage makes it clear that officers terrorized this five-year-old child in the place any child should feel safe and protected — at school,” said Tiffany Kelly, MCPS parent and community activist, in a statement released by the Silver Spring Justice Coalition.