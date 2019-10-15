“There’s a lot still going on in the investigation,” said the spokesman, Capt. C. Thomas Jordan. Although he declined to specify what evidence detectives have examined, he said the investigation involves “many” aspects, including a search for any witnesses and a review of any video from surveillance cameras and Bomba’s body-worn camera.

AD

AD

He said detectives also would review an autospy report from Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and interview anyone they can find who had contact with Bomba in the hours before his death. “We have a lot of crime scene work going on, a lot of forensics, the whole kit and caboodle,” Jordan said.

A spokesman for the medical examiner’s office declined to comment on whether the office had ruled on the manner of Bomba’s death — homicide, suicide or accidental.

Acting police chief Marcus Jones said Bomba, a member of the force for 13 years, made a radio call reporting “disorderly subjects” on the roof of a parking garage near Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street in Silver Spring about 8:50 a.m. There was no further communication from Bomba, police said. Within a few minutes, officers who arrived as backup found that Bomba had been shot, Jones said.

AD

AD

Jones said police found no weapons at the scene except for the officer’s gun.

Bomba, a married father of two who lived in Gaithersburg, was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities declined to say where on his body he had been shot.

Jones said Tuesday that no funeral arrangements had yet been made.

AD