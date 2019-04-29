Two students at Walt Whitman High School in Montgomery County, Md., posted an image of themselves in blackface on a social media account over the weekend, and used the “n-word” while describing their picture, the school’s principal said.

The Montgomery County police were called and helped investigate the use of the racist term, Principal Robert W. Dodd said in a letter to the school community. He said such behavior would not be tolerated at Whitman.

Capt. Tom Jordan, a Montgomery County Police spokesman, said the school resource officer assigned to the school investigated and documented it as a bias-related incident. The students’ actions were determined to not be criminal, Jordan said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news