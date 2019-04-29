By Dan Morse and
Reporter covering courts and crime in Montgomery County, Md.
Martin Weil
Local reporter

Two students at Walt Whitman High School in Montgomery County, Md., posted an image of themselves in blackface on a social media account over the weekend, and used the “n-word” while describing their picture, the school’s principal said.

The Montgomery County police were called and helped investigate the use of the racist term, Principal Robert W. Dodd said in a letter to the school community. He said such behavior would not be tolerated at Whitman.

Capt. Tom Jordan, a Montgomery County Police spokesman, said the school resource officer assigned to the school investigated and documented it as a bias-related incident. The students’ actions were determined to not be criminal, Jordan said.

