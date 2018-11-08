A man driving a moped died Wednesday night after he struck a median and a sign in Northern Virginia, authorities say.



The incident happened around 10 p.m. on the east side of Lee Highway near Waples Mill Road in the Fair Oaks area, according to Fairfax County Police.

The man, who was on a 2018 Leike moped, was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

[Scooter rider fatally struck by SUV in Dupont Circle, officials say]

His name was not released, pending the notification of his family. Police said speed does not appear to be a factor. Detectives are checking to see whether alcohol was a factor.