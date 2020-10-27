Many members of the angry crowd of protesters began running south on Georgia Avenue in the general direction of downtown.

AD

About two dozen additional officers arrived on foot and formed a line along Missouri Avenue NW near a Walmart store. In the store, employees shut down the premises and swept up glass from one broken door.

AD

Before the turbulence erupted, protesters had assembled at the station, seeking more information about the fatal moped incident on Friday that had led to the death of Karon Hylton.

As protesters gathered at the station, video posted by a television station showed several people in a pushing, shoving scuffle with police. The people appeared to try to force their way into the station.

At one point in the course of the evening, a woman in a white sweatshirt said police had used chemical spray on her. The woman was identified on social media as Hylton’s mother. This could not be confirmed with police.

AD

She said she did not wish to speak to a reporter.

A police spokesman said the department had been aware of a planned demonstration regarding Hylton’s death. It occurred after Hylton, 20, collided with a vehicle in Northwest Washington, authorities said Tuesday.

AD

At around 10:10 p.m. Friday, officers saw a person without a helmet driving a Revel electric moped on a sidewalk in the 500 block of Kennedy Street NW and attempted to make a traffic stop, D.C. police said in a statement.

When the moped exited an alley in the 700 block of Kennedy Street NW, it collided with a vehicle traveling on Kennedy Street, the statement said.

Hylton of Northwest, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

Police asked anyone with information about the moped incident to call them at 202-727-9099.