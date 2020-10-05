By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 5, 2020 at 6:42 AM EDTA rider on a moped died after a crash in Annandale, Va.Fairfax County police said the incident happened Sunday night along Linconia Road and Columbia Pike. Part of the area was closed for several hours.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFew details were immediately available. The driver’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of family. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.