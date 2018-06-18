Two incidents of indecent exposure occurred last week in Arlington, within a short distance and time of each other, according to the police. Earlier this year, Arlington police said they thought one man was involved in five such incidents.

The earlier incidents were in the same general area, as last week’s incidents, which occurred on Thursday night, in the 1300 block of N. Ft. Myer Drive and the 1300 block of N. Mead Street, according to police reports.

The first of Thursday’s incidents occurred on Ft. Myer Drive about 10:20 p.m. and the second an hour later.

In the first incident a woman walking in the area was approached and touched inappropriately, the police said.

In that incident the man was described as having a hood pulled tightly around his face.

Accounts of the earlier incidents also described a man with a hat or hood pulled around his face.