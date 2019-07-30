Theft from vehicles is a major problem in the Washington metropolitan area and beyond, figures show. In Richmond, police said recently, items taken from cars this year included more than 100 firearms.

In the Washington area, police departments often report that items stolen from cars include laptops, cellphones and backpacks. It may be difficult to specify where such items turn up.

But in a video posted Friday on the Richmond police’s Twitter account, a Richmond detective had no hesi­ta­tion in saying where the stolen guns went. They were, Tanekia Owens said, “now in the hands of criminals.”

The total number of guns taken from January to June, she said, was 106. In addition, the police said Friday that a dozen guns were stolen “just this week.”

“This is a public safety issue,” Owens said. She called on Richmond residents to secure their firearms. This did not include placing them in the glove box, in the center console or under a seat.

“Come on, Richmond,” she said. “When you know better, do better.”

Thefts of legally obtained or possessed weapons have been described by law enforcement as a way firearms find their way into the hands of criminals, despite restrictions.

By seeming coincidence, the report on gun thefts from cars came only days after an unusual gun incident in which a Richmond police officer was shot.

In that incident, which occurred July 21, officers went to the Highland Park area of the city, where a disorderly crowd was reported, police said.

When the officers arrived, police said, the crowd dispersed. As officers tried to detain one person in the group, a pistol discharged. One shot was fired, wounding the officer in both legs.

The officer will recover fully, police said.

Police said they determined that the gun discharged “unexpectedly” as it was being carried inside a backpack.

A man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, they said.

