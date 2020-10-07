The suit, filed this week in federal court in Washington, is organized by the police union, but because it does not involve a grievance dealing with the contract, 1,053 officers are listed as individual plaintiffs.

The lawsuit does not say much money the officers are seeking; the attorney for the officers said they are awaiting payroll records from the District to determine the number of hours of overtime each officer worked. Officers worked an abundance of overtime during periods of unrest this summer.

The D.C. Office of the Attorney General, which defends District agencies in lawsuits, declined to comment on the lawsuit. D.C. police did not respond to an inquiry.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) declared a public health emergency on March 11, and authorized paying an extra $14 of hazard pay each day to employees who had to physically report to work during the covid-19 crisis, which continues.

The lawsuit says that those payments are being made to police officers, detectives and sergeants, and that are reflected in their biweekly paychecks.

But officers say the $14 stipends are not being added to their base pay for the purposes of calculating overtime, which is one and a half 1½ times their rate of pay for all hours in excess of 171 hours in a 28-day work period.

“Failing to include the covid-19 hazard pay in employees’ regular rate of pay has the effect of decreasing the employees’ overtime rate,” according to the lawsuit, filed under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The attorney representing the officers, Gregory K. McGillivary, said it is impossible to calculate how much money is involved until they learn how much overtime has been paid out to the officers.

McGillivary said each officer might be eligible for about $2 extra for each day of overtime worked, though the amount could fluctuate widely depending on individuals. He said the total amount of damages could run into the six figures.

He said the union took its contention directly to the city before filing the claim.