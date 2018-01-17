An early-morning fire Wednesday forced residents to flee this apartment building in McLean, Va. (Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

More than 30 people were displaced Wednesday after an apartment fire in McLean, Va., officials said.

No one was seriously injured in the two-alarm blaze that happened around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of Wilson Lane. The apartment building that caught fire is a three-story, garden-style building, according to officials with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

About 30 people were displaced after a fire at an apartment building in McLean, Va., on Jan. 17, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Fire)

The fire was reported to be coming from the attic and roof of the building. And there were reports of people running out of the building in pajamas, shorts and flip flops, according to a Twitter message from Fox 5.

The fire is under investigation.