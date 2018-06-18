More than 65 firefighters battled a house fire in Silver Spring, Md. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire)

More than 65 firefighters battled a blaze in Silver Spring, Md., late Sunday, but no one was seriously hurt, officials said.

The fire broke out in a two-story home in the 4400 block of Mahan Road near Charles Road in the Randolph Hills neighborhood.

A neighbor called 911 and alerted those inside of the fire. Four residents and two dogs escaped. One of the residents ran back into the house as firefighters were arriving, but crews got him out, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire. It was not known why he ran back into the burning home.

One firefighter from Montgomery County suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation found that the fire probably started in the attic and roof area. The cause of it was likely electrical, officials said. The case remains under investigation.

The estimated damage to the home was $250,000.

It was not known if the home had working smoke alarms.