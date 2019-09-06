Jessie K. Liu, the U.S. attorney for the District, has been lobbying against an effort to allow more inmates to be considered for early release. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Federal prosecutors in the District and the city’s police chief this week joined to lobby against an effort to expand a law that allows some inmates convicted of serious crimes a chance to ask for early release.

Jessie K. Liu, the U.S. attorney for the District, hosted a meeting at her offices Thursday where officials made a case that such a change would further traumatize victims and lead to more crime. Neighborhood Advisory Commission members and victim advocates were among about 75 people invited.

It was the latest effort by Liu to push back against a proposed change to the Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act. The city law, also known as the Second Look Act, allows people who committed crimes as juveniles a chance to petition for release after serving 15 years in prison. An amendment, sponsored by D.C. Councilman Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), would expand the group of eligible inmates to those who were as old as 24 when they offended.

Supporters of the legislation cite studies showing that the brains of teenagers and young adults are not fully mature, and they say those who commit crimes at younger ages should not receive adult punishments of decades in prison. They stress that judges weighing the applications consider a number of factors, including whether the inmate can show they have been rehabilitated while in prison.

Liu, who has argued the council is moving too quickly, spoke for only about two minutes during the nearly 90-minute meeting. “Our goal is to give an overview of IRAA and its impact on the community, and to ensure justice is administered fairly in the District,” she said. “This is a challenging issue for our city and country.”

D.C. police chief Peter Newsham presented a slide show referencing 12 cases that are among the city’s most high profile in the past decade. Newsham highlighted the 2010 South Capitol Street shootings that left four dead, the 2018 fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, the 2008 murders of an elderly Northwest Washington couple and last week’s fatal stabbing of 27-year-old dog walker Margery Magill.

Newsham said that under the amendment, the individuals charged could be eligible for early release, which he said would cause more pain to the families of the victims. He said that at the time of sentencing, victims and their families are assured the individual convicted will be in prison for decades.

“The government agreed to hold these individuals responsible. Now they are trying to pull the carpet from under the feet of the victims and reneging on their promise,” Newsham said.

Alvin Bethea, whose family member JaParker Deoni Jones, a transgender woman, was fatally stabbed at a bus stop in 2012 in what authorities say was a random attack, pleaded with Liu to continue to fight against the amendment.

“Put on your tennis shoes, your combat boots, and fight for us,” he said. “We need you. You are on the wrong side if you are against Ms. Liu.” The person charged in Jones’s killing was acquitted at trial in 2017, and no one else has been arrested.

But supporters of the amendment argued the information presented at the meeting was misleading. Although the individuals charged in the crimes Newsham cited were younger than 24 at the time of the offense, none have spent at least 15 years in prison as the amendment requires. Some are awaiting trial.

Advocates also noted that Newsham did not share information about the criteria the D.C. Superior Court uses to determine whether to grant early release under the law. Inmates must show they have been rehabilitated while in prison, display remorse and have stayed out of trouble behind bars. In addition, judges study letters from victims, their families and prison personnel, as well as psychological reports of the applicant.

When it came time for questions from the audience, a prosecutor officiating the meeting called on various people in the audience, the majority of whom were against the amendment and praised Liu.

After the hearing, supporters of the amendment complained that they were not given a chance to ask questions. “This was a selective presentation. There was no mention that individuals who have spent 15 years in prison have the lowest rearrest records due to their being rehabilitated,” said amendment supporter Nazgol Ghandnoosh, 39, of Ward 6.

The D.C. Council could vote on the amendment as soon as this fall.

Read more:

Found insane in one killing, D.C. man killed again, police say

‘Aryan’ and ‘Octoroon’: Couples challenge racial labels to get married in Virginia

‘I’m not giving you the power’: Sister confronts twin’s killer in Va. courtroom

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news