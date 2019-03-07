More than three dozen people, including some with ties to organized gangs, were arrested and charged on Maryland’s Eastern Shore for their alleged involvement in a variety of crimes ranging from second-degree assault to robbery and drug charges.

The arrests, announced Thursday, were part of a multistate law enforcement effort called “Operation Hide and Seek.” Officials with the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit said they were trying to find suspects with open arrest warrants, particularly people believed to be involved in gangs.

In the Feb. 20 arrests, officials said more than 40 people were arrested, and 24 of them had ties to gangs both in and outside of Maryland.

Among those with gang ties were Terius Green, 18, of Salisbury, who is allegedly in the Loyal Money Family Bloods, and two male juveniles who were wanted on drug possession charges and on a Delaware warrant for involvement with the Eight Trey Crips, according to police.

Some of the law enforcement agencies involved were the Delaware State Police, Cambridge Police Department and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

