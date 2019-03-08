Prince George’s County police and FBI Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Moore announce the arrest of Lamont Stephenson on Thursday. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

A man accused of killing a woman in Newark and another in the District, was on his way to New Jersey on Friday after a hearing in federal court in Baltimore, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Lamont Stephenson, 43, was one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives until he was arrested early Thursday in Prince George’s County. Police said he was found living in a box truck parked at a rental company.

Stephenson had been sought on years-old charges that he killed his fiancee in Newark in 2014 and then fled. He surfaced in the District a few weeks ago and was staying at a homeless shelter on New York Avenue in Northeast, where he met Natina Kiah, a 40-year-old security guard, her family has said.

Kiah was found stabbed to death Wednesday night in the bedroom of her apartment in the 5000 block of D Street SE, in Marshall Heights, according to police.

Kiah’s family said she had met Stephenson a few weeks ago and that he seemed charming. Her relatives became concerned when they couldn’t reach Kiah on Wednesday. Police found her body later that night. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Friday that a warrant for Stephenson was issued in the stabbing death of Kiah.



It appears Stephenson will face charges in New Jersey before his case is heard in the District.

Marcia Murphy, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Baltimore, said Stephenson agreed to be detained awaiting prosecution during his hearing on Friday. She said FBI agents from New Jersey took him into custody. He is charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Stephenson was represented at the hearing by the Federal Public Defender’s office. Officials there did not respond to requests for comment. Efforts to find Stephenson’s family on Friday were unsuccessful.

