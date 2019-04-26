A preliminary hearing for a McLean, Va., mother accused of killing her two children was delayed Friday after the woman refused to leave the jail to appear in court — the second time that has happened in recent months.

Fairfax County juvenile court Judge Thomas P. Sotello scheduled a hearing by videoconference with Veronica Youngblood for Monday morning to warn her that if she willfully fails to appear for court hearings the case will continue without her. The preliminary hearing was rescheduled for May 10.

“This case needs to move forward,” Sotello said in court.

Youngblood is accused of shooting her 5-year-old daughter Brooklynn and a teenage daughter authorities have not named inside a McLean apartment on the night of Aug. 5, 2018. Brooklynn died at the scene and the teenage daughter later died at a hospital.

Authorities have not detailed a motive in the case, but the killings followed an acrimonious divorce and custody dispute with her ex-husband. All four family members were scheduled to relocate to Missouri around the time of the slayings, a move Youngblood did not want to make, according to divorce records.

[V irginia mother accused of killing children appears at hearing]



Veronica Youngblood, 33, is accused of shooting her two children. (Fairfax County Sheriff)

Youngblood, 33, previously refused to appear at a preliminary hearing in early January, causing a delay. Neither Fairfax County prosecutors nor the public defenders representing Youngblood have indicated in court why she is refusing to attend hearings.

At the January hearing, public defender Dawn Butorac requested a competency hearing for Youngblood, saying her client had attempted to take her own life and was speaking incoherently.

Sotello said Friday that Youngblood has been found competent to stand trial, but Butorac said she still had concerns about her client’s mental state, saying she had been hospitalized and tried to commit suicide multiple times.

“She is an in­cred­ibly mentally ill individual,” Butorac said in court.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney George Freeman IV said Youngblood also refused to participate in the competency hearing, a characterization Butorac disputed. Freeman said the competency evaluation found Youngblood’s symptoms were not consistent with major mental illness.

Freeman said Youngblood’s absence was particularly unacceptable because she had attended a civil hearing earlier in the day in the same courthouse.

“She is willfully and purposefully absenting herself,” Freeman said.

Read more:

Money from PAC funded by George Soros shakes up prosecutors’ races in Northern Virginia

Teenager killed Friday in Northwest Washington was shot inside home as stepfather watched

‘Please god let there be a race war.’ Coast Guard officer’s ‘views on race’ drove his plans to launch terrorist attack, prosecutors allege

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news