The fight started, according to police, as an argument between teenage girls who live in the same D.C. neighborhood and used to be friendly enough that they had sleepovers at each other’s houses.

It ended later that same Sunday, Oct. 28, with adults involved and a horrific attack on a street they share in Southeast — a mother and daughter allegedly doused another mother with gasoline and set her on fire.

One witness told police the women were arguing about who best disciplined their children, court papers say. Witnesses told police that the older assailant then shouted, “Burn them b----es,” according to the documents.

Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects — Darielle Gross, 39, and a teenager they identified as her daughter, Mylan Barnes, 17. Both live in Southeast Washington near where the Sunday attack occurred in the 200 block of 37th Street SE.

Both were charged with assault with intent to kill while armed. Barnes was charged as an adult.

The injured woman on Friday remained in critical condition at a hospital, and relatives told a television station that she successfully emerged from what was expected to be the first of many surgeries. A police arrest affidavit filed in court on Thursday says the woman was engulfed in fire from her waist up.

The affidavit says that detectives at the crime scene recovered an empty plastic half-gallon size juice bottle with no cap and “an odor consistent with gasoline.” It was wedged next to the driver’s side tire of a vehicle parked on the block. Police also said they found a single strand of hair; they noted the burned woman lost hair in the fire.

[Police arrest suspects in setting woman on fire]

Witnesses told police that the two feuding groups had argued earlier that Sunday near the Benning Stoddert Recreation Center in Southeast. Barnes was present, police said in the affidavit, though her mother was not there at the time. A witness told police the argument grew into a physical confrontation.

Later that evening, about 6:30 p.m., police said, Gross and Barnes were seen outside residences in the 200 block of 37th Street. There, witnesses told police, Gross and the victim were seen talking when someone close to Gross approached with a closed fist. That, police said, started a fight between members of both groups.

Police interviewed several witnesses, including some who had been involved in the fight, though few of the stories were consistent.

Police said that the injured woman suffered smoke inhalation and burns on her head and body and that she extinguished the blaze by rolling on the ground as others patted down the flames.

The burned woman then called 911. The arrest affidavit says she told a 911 operator, “The kids were outside fighting. I was trying to break them up; the lady told the daughter to throw gas, and she set me on fire.”

Police alleged that both suspects were seen holding the plastic bottle and spraying or pouring gas. Police also said in the affidavit that the attack appeared premeditated in that “multiple steps were taken to set the complainant on fire” and that the mother and daughter conspired.

In their first appearance in court after their arrests, Gross, a home health aide and mother of three, and Barnes only said their names as they stood next to their attorneys Thursday. Their lawyers argued there was no evidence that the women set the victim on fire or conspired to do so. The attorneys also argued the witnesses who identified their clients to authorities were biased.

But D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Errol R. Arthur, repeating Gross’s alleged comments cited in the charging documents, said he found enough evidence that the women brought the gasoline with them to the altercation after having a previous dispute with the victim. Arthur then ordered the two women held in D.C. jail until their next hearing Nov. 9.