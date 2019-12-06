The elder Taylor had driven her two daughters to Baltimore to purchase the drugs and had taken the child with them. When they returned home, they discovered one of the four pills they had purchased was missing, police said.

All of them drove back to buy more heroin since the pill was missing. When they returned home around 1 a.m. on July 27, they discovered the child, Niyear Taylor, “breathing oddly” and wheezing, police said.

The child’s grandmother questioned whether he had taken a pill, but the family decided to take a “wait and see” approach to securing medical care, police said.

Hours later, the baby became unresponsive, and the family called 911, police said. The child was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A medical examiner's report found fentanyl and morphine in the child’s system, police said.

Detectives, who returned to the home two weeks later with a search warrant, found more than 100 gel caps of heroin throughout the house, including in the child’s diaper bag, police said.

Alexus Taylor has been charged as an adult with first-degree child abuse resulting in death, second-degree child abuse, manslaughter and reckless endangerment, police said. Laurie Ann Taylor faces the same charges with an additional count of reckless endangerment related to her daughter Alexus Taylor.

The public defender’s office representing the Taylors could not be immediately reached for comment.

