Roland, one of her five children and a father himself, was killed in the early morning hours of August 17, 2019. He was shot, witnesses told police, during an argument and while raising his hands to surrender on a residential street in the Fairlawn neighborhood.

“I was trying to get my son from that neighborhood,” said Matthews, a 45-year-old security guard who lives in Fairfax County. “He had so much going for him.”

Matthews has heard from people in the neighborhood that her son and the suspected gunman were arguing about a woman. Police say witnesses have described tensions that support that account. But his mother can’t help but wonder how that escalated to become a fatal encounter.

“What did my son do to you to hurt him like that?” Matthews asks herself. “Why did he have to hurt him?”

On Wednesday, D.C. police charged Melvin Simmons, 26, of Oxon Hill, Md., with first-degree murder while armed in connection with Roland’s killing.

At the time, Simmons was already being held at the D.C. jail, charged in another, apparently unrelated killing that occurred Aug. 22 2019, five days after Roland was shot. It claimed the life of Ronald Jerome Brown, 28, and occurred near Congress Heights.

A motive has not been disclosed, but police said Roland and Brown engaged in a shootout in which both were wounded. Brown died; Simmons was struck in the back and recovered at a hospital.

Simmons faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shootings of Brown and Roland. He is being detained and his cases are pending in D.C. Superior Court with a hearing scheduled in June. His attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request.

Matthews lived in the District when her son Roland was born and moved to the Northern Virginia suburb when he was 12 or years old. He attended high school and earned his degree from a jobs program, where he studied HVAC repairs. He worked jobs in construction and most recently at the historic Howard Theatre in Shaw.

“He had goals and inspirations,” Matthews said, including helping raise his two children, a 10-year-old girl and a boy born just two months before Roland was killed.

Now, Matthews is helping to raise her grandchildren, who reside with their mothers. “I’m getting used to a new baby who doesn’t know his dad and my granddaughter who is asking a million questions about her father,” Matthews said.

Matthews described Roland as having “the biggest personality ever,” a person who was “always happy, always helping.” She said former teachers and co-workers came to his funeral.

“He always told me, ‘Ma, don’t be afraid,’ ” Matthews said. “He was outgoing, loud and friendly. His persona was so big. You would hear him talk and you knew somebody was going to laugh.”

His brothers and sisters have gone off to college or to careers. But Roland stayed in the District, living with his grandmother, returning to his old friends and old haunts.

“I was trying for the longest time to get him to come out,” Matthews said. “The street mentality just kept bringing him back.”

Roland had gotten into trouble with police, once over drugs and another time when he was charged with illegal gun possession in 2018. His mother said he was found asleep in a vehicle with a gun on his lap; the charges were dismissed.

Matthews said she does not believe her son’s past troubles led to his death.

Roland was buried at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, alongside his cousin, Kenneth Lamarr Prince, who was fatally shot outside a banquet hall in Prince George’s County in 2010.

