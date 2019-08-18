The mother of a newborn baby found last week in Montgomery County has been identified and located, county police said Sunday.

A passerby heard crying and found the baby girl Friday afternoon in Silver Spring in a wooded area in the 10,000 block of Tenbrook Drive, police said. They said the child had apparently been born only hours earlier.

Police said Sunday that the baby remains in stable condition at a hospital.

They said the mother was also being cared for at a hospital.

Police said their investigation was continuing.

No names were released.

