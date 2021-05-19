Police said the gunman pulled a mask over his face during the dispute and fired four times. The woman’s husband and the couple’s other young child were nearby.
The husband did not respond to interview requests.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests were made and police had not provided updates on the status of the investigation.
At the scene Tuesday night, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III told reporters the gunman had been on a rental scooter, which requires a phone app linked to a payment method to use.
After the shooting, police said, the gunman fled, leaving the scooter behind. A photograph from Tuesday night shows the scooter’s green light still lit, indicating the account remained active at that time. Police declined to say if they had determined who had rented the scooter.
Contee told reporters the gunman fired “at an innocent family,” and he warned that “the Metropolitan Police Department is coming for him.” He said it appeared the argument was “about where a scooter was parked in the middle of the block.”
By Wednesday, the frenzied convergence of neighbors, police and the mayor who visited the crime scene the night before had given way to an uneasy quiet. A tricycle and a small bottle of pink bubbles remained on the white-trimmed porch at the victims’ home.
Down the street, children with butterfly nets and oversized backpacks poured out of Seaton Elementary School at the noontime dismissal.
They lined up for slides and squealed on swing sets. A girl in a pink dress twirled on top of a jungle gym, showing her friend how her dress ballooned in the wind.
The parents and guardians who arrived to pick up their children kept conversation light, but the tragedy of the previous evening loomed over the sunny playground.
Chris White, 36, opened his car door for his two daughters, 4-year-old Chloe and 5-year-old Christian. They giggled in the back seat, fresh from playground fun.
As a lifelong D.C. resident, White said he has always been acutely aware of the threat of gun violence in the city, noting he grew up near Shaw, where shootings were more prevalent years ago. He said his role as a dad is to keep his daughters under his supervision as much as possible.
“I’m not scared,” he said. “But I’ve got to watch them with everything I have.”
As he prepared to drive away, Christian piped up from the back seat.
“What happened, daddy?” she asked.
“Nothing,” White replied.
The attack comes as residents in Shaw and across the District are grappling with rising gun violence amid efforts to restructure police to de-emphasize arrests and confront crime with a public health approach.
Michael Eichler, the advisory neighborhood commissioner for the area where the shooting occurred, said the neighborhood is experiencing an increase in crime.
He cautioned lawmakers to move slowly as they shift responsibilities of police to other agencies, such as ones dealing with homelessness and mental health, warning of issues if those changes “are not paired with social programs.”
Up until the most recent incident, residents were most concerned with a nearby homeless encampment. Police said they arrested a man from that camp in April with a gun and ammunition; he has been in jail since his arrest.
Officials said they do not believe the shooting is linked to the camp, but Eichler said its removal within the past two weeks brought relief to families on the block who, for the first time in months, felt at ease to take walks and go outside, only “to have a random act of violence injure a mother and son.”
There have been two homicides in Shaw this year, one about two blocks from where Tuesday’s shooting occurred. There were none at this time in 2020. Assaults with firearms, which include shootings, have doubled in the neighborhood this year, as have robberies, according to police statistics.
The number of people shot across the District through the end of April, the latest statistics police provided, are even with last year, at 229. But a greater number of victims — 23 percent compared with 18 percent in 2020 — have died. Homicides are up 33 percent this year, compared with 2020.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she is concerned about “a lack of support for police resources” following last year’s 2.5 percent cut of the department’s operating budget by the D.C. Council.
“We have to have the police officers that we need, and they have to be able to do their jobs,” the mayor said, expressing worry about recommendations from a commission to change police tactics to avoid indiscriminate stops by police.
“If they don’t have the tools in order to be able to get illegal guns off the streets, that can only lead to less safe streets,” Bowser said.
Tuesday’s shooting happened in Ward 6, represented by D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D), who also chairs the public safety committee. He said he has been in contact with the man whose wife and son were shot.
“It is ridiculous that somebody wanted to settle an argument by shooting a family on their front porch,” Allen said. “It’s just insane, and understandably we’re all angry.”
Allen said the council is working to “double down and triple down on programs to intervene and get at violence in our city.”
Julie Zauzmer and Perry Stein contributed to this report.
