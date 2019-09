A 23-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed Friday night when he collided with a drunk driver in a box truck at 8:30 p.m. in Odenton.

Ian Gregory Vangenderen, 23, of Odenton, was driving a Harley Davidson on Annapolis Road near Berger Street when he crashed into a GMC box truck whose driver had pulled out of a parking lot in front of him, Anne Arundel police said.