A 25-year-old Virginia man died after his motorcycle crashed in the Woodbridge area, police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Minnieville Road and Andorra Drive.

Prince William County police said the motorcycle driver — who was later identified as James Vincent Caputi of Woodbridge — was on a 2004 Honda motorcycle when he lost control and hit a curb.

He went down a sidewalk, hit a guardrail and fell off the motorcycle, police said. The motorcycle then hit a gate in front of a home and a tree before it stopped.

Caputi was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said speed was a factor in the fatal crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.