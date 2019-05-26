A male motorcycle driver and his female passenger were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on the ramp from George Washington Parkway near I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.

Police had not identified the victims, pending notification of next of kin.

The victims were not part of the “Rolling Thunder” motorcycle rally earlier in the day, state police said.

At about 1:30 p.m., a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was driving on a curved section of the ramp from northbound George Washington Parkway to southbound I-495 when the driver lost control, police said.

The driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene, police said. The crash remained under investigation.

