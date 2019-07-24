A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday morning in Fairfax County.

Police said the crash happened along the Fairfax County Parkway and Franklin Farm Road, just outside of Chantilly.

The person’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

The incident is under investigation, and crews were on the scene dealing with the crash.

