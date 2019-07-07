A motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening in a crash on a highway ramp in Montgomery County when he was cut off by a passenger car, the state police said.

The victim was identified as Jonathan M. Thompson, 45, of Moraine, Ohio.

Police said he was on the ramp from northbound Interstate 270 to westbound Interstate 370 about 6 p.m. Witnesses told police that a car cut off the motorcycle, causing it to swerve onto the right shoulder, and onto gravel, striking two street signs and part of the guardrail, authorities said. The car and the motorcycle never made contact, police said.

No description of the car was provided, police said.

They said it did not appear that weather was involved.

A passenger on the motorcycle suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the police said.

