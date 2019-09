A motorcyclist struck by a car earlier this month has died of his injuries, police said.

Wesley Jones III, 39, of Temple Hills, was riding a motorcycle at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 near the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, Prince George’s County police said.

Jones was in the right-turn-only lane heading west when the driver of a Toyota sedan pulling to the right to make way for an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens activated struck him, police said.