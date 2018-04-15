A man was fatally injured Friday when his motorcycle and a car collided in Montgomery County, the county police said.

The man was identified as James Christopher Davern, 21, of Silverdale Drive in Silver Spring.

Police said he was riding his motorcycle west on Veirs Mill Road about 10:45 a.m. when a motorist who was driving east on Veirs Mill tried to turn left onto Robindale Drive. The collision occurred at the intersection, police said.

They said Davern was taken to a hospital where he died Friday evening. The driver of the car was not injured, police said.