A motorcyclist died Friday after he was hit by a car in Landover Hills, Md., police said.

Devin Anton Lee, 37, of Upper Marlboro was riding a motorcycle near Cooper Lane and Landing Way about 8:15 p.m. when he was struck by a car in the intersection, Prince George’s County police said.

Lee was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the car was not hurt, police said.

Police are investigating the crash.

