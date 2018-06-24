A motorcyclist was hurt Sunday morning when his bike collided with a groundhog in rural Montgomery County, authorities said.

The crash occurred at Old Hundred Road and Comus Road in Dickerson at about 11:20 a.m., said Pete Piringer, chief spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

“The motorcycle hit a groundhog and the motorcycle went down,” Piringer said. The adult male rider suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, he said.

The groundhog “suffered traumatic injuries” in the collision, Piringer said, adding that he did not know the state of the rodent.

Groundhogs, also known as woodchucks, can grow to about 20 inches in length and can weigh up to 13 pounds.