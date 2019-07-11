Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a crash while riding a motorcycle on the Capital Beltway in Springfield, Va.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound side of the Beltway ramp near Interstate 95 south at the Springfield interchange.

The rider — who was later identified as Eric A. Khaliqi, 47, of Alexandria, Va. — was headed west on the Beltway ramp when he struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer. Police said Khaliqi was thrown from the motorcycle and was then hit by another truck, according to police. The tractor-trailer he hit did not stop but the other truck did, police said.

Officials said Khaliqi was wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

