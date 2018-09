A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Charles County, Md. (iStock/iStock)

A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Charles County, Md., the state police said.

They said Dedric Kenya Ross, 46, of Upper Marlboro was killed about 3 p.m. in the Nanjemoy area of southwestern Charles County.

The motorcycle Ross was riding on Route 6 went off the road, and hit a pole. Ross was thrown from the motorcycle, near Spike Virginia Place, the state police said.

Police said they were continuing to investigate.