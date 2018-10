A 56-year-old Montgomery County man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the Ashton area of the county, the police said.

They said Gregory Viccharelli, who lived in the Ashton area, was going east on Ashton Road and a car was going west about 7 p.m. when the collision occurred. The site was a curve between Ashland Drive and Tucker Road, police said.

Police said they were still investigating why the collision occurred.