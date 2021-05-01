A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a collision with a Metrobus in Prince George’s County, the county police said.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. on Ellin Road, outside the New Carrollton Metro station, the county police said.

The motorcycle was going east on Ellin and the bus was going west, and trying to make a left turn into the station. No passengers were on the bus and the driver was not hurt, the police said.

The motorcyclist died at a hospital, they said.