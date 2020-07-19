By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJuly 19, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDTA man was fatally injured late Saturday when his motorcycle crashed in Southeast Washington, police said.Daniel Estep, 30, of Temple Hills, Md., was riding north in the unit block of 51st Street SE when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, D.C. police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe incident is under investigation, police said Sunday. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.