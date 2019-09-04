A man who died in a motorcycle crash on Labor Day had lost control of his bike after landing a wheelie, according to Prince George’s County police.

Marc Yearwood Jr., 25, of District Heights crashed around 6:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Ritchie Road, police said. Yearwood crashed into a curb and hit a fire hydrant after losing control of the motorcycle he was riding, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

