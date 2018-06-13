A motorcyclist died in a crash Tuesday night in Arlington, Va., officials said.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Interstate 66. Two motorcyclists were speeding west on the highway when one of them rear-ended a car. The motorcycle went off the road and struck a guardrail, according to Virginia State Police.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released at this time, pending the notification of family.

Police said the driver of the car that was rear-ended was not injured.