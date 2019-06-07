A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in the Croom area of Prince George’s County on Thursday night, police officials said.

The crash happened as the motorcycle traveled on Croom Road, near Duley Station Road, and for unknown reasons struck the truck head-on, officials said on the department’s Twitter account late Thursday night.

The motorcyclist, who was not immediately identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

