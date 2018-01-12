A motorcyclist was killed in the District Thursday afternoon after police said he lost control on a ramp off Interstate 295 before crossing the Anacostia River, struck a vehicle and went down an embankment.

D.C. police identified the victim as Emanuel Sweeny Jr., 56, of Clinton, in Prince George’s County.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on the westbound ramp off the highway. The ramp leads to Interstate 695, also known as the Southeast/Southwest Freeway.

Police said Sweeny was driving a Honda sports motorcycle west on the off-ramp when he lost control and collided with a Cadillac CTS, which also was being driven west. Police said Sweeny came off the motorcycle and went down an embankment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac remained at the scene, police said. No charges have been filed, but police said the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.