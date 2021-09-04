By Martin WeilToday at 2:15 a.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 2:15 a.m. EDTShareA man operating a motorcycle was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision in Montgomery County, the county police said.The crash occurred around 10 a.m. at Nicholson Lane and Nebel Street, according to the police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.ChevronRightThe motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he died, the police said. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, they said.The site is in the Rockville/North Bethesda area east of Rockville Pike.Further details were not immediately available. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.