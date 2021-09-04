A man operating a motorcycle was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision in Montgomery County, the county police said.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. at Nicholson Lane and Nebel Street, according to the police.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he died, the police said. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, they said.

The site is in the Rockville/North Bethesda area east of Rockville Pike.

Further details were not immediately available.