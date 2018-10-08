A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a collision in Prince William County, Va., the county police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as Musa Seisay, 29, of Woodbridge, was traveling on the southbound shoulder of Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge about 4 p.m. when he collided with a car, the police said.

According to police, the driver of the car was trying to turn from the northbound lanes of the highway in the 14200 block into a business by crossing the southbound lanes. Traffic in the southbound lanes was heavy, but it was stopped, the police said.

In a statement issued the day after the crash, police said they were investigating.