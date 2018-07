A man was killed Saturday in Prince George’s County when his motorcycle was in a collision , the county police said.

They said Marcus Smith,27, of Piscataway Landing Drive in Clinton, died shortly after the collision in the Clinton area.

It occurred about 1:40 pm, in the 10300 block of Piscataway Road they said, Police said Smith was going east and a van that was going west tried to turn left into a driveway.