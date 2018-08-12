A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Prince George’s County Saturday afternoon, the Maryland state police said.

They identified the motorcyclist as David Richardson, 51, of Upper Marlboro.

According to the police, the collision occurred about 5:30 p.m. on northbound Route 4 at Route 301 in the Upper Marlboro area.

Police said Richardson was operating a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle while attempting to merge onto Route 301 during heavy rain. He died at a hospital, police said.