A motorcyclist was killed in Southern Maryland on Sunday evening in a traffic collision, the Saint Mary’s County sheriff’s office said.

They said the motorcyclist, William Antonio Briscoe, 31, of Lexington Park was going south on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, Md., about 6:45 p.m. when he failed to stop at a red signal. The light was at the intersection with FDR Boulevard, and Briscoe ran into a vehicle that was crossing the southbound lanes of Three Notch, the sheriff’s office said.

They said he was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.