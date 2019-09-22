A man was killed in the Wheaton area of Montgomery County on Sunday when he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown off, the county police said.

They said Luis Edmundo Villeda, 51, of Silver Spring, was headed west on Randolph Road about 3:40 p.m. when the incident occurred near Lindell Street.

Police said they did not know why he lost control of the motorcycle. They are still investigating, they said.

