By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 22, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDTA man was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash in the Silver Spring area, police said.The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on Colesville Road at Southwood Avenue, according to Montgomery County police.Circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news0 CommentsADADCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy