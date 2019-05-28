A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Frederick on Memorial Day. Officials said he was racing two other vehicles.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. along the westbound side of Interstate 70 near Route 75.

Maryland State Police said Dustin Michael Curtis, 19, of Mount Airy was driving a Harley Davidson when he lost control of it, slid across the road and hit the guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Curtis was involved in a “speed contest” with at least two other vehicles on the highway. The crash is under investigation.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news