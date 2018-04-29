A motorcyclist was killed in Prince George’s County on Saturday in a collision with a car, Maryland state police said.

The victim was identified as Dontay Demus, 41, of Waldorf, Md.

Police said the crash occurred on northbound Branch Avenue at Moores Road in the Largo area.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a car heading west on Moores Road failed “for unknown reasons” to stop at a stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the motorcycle. Police said the incident is under investigation.